Extraordinarily successful and young person, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, is adding another notch to his belt by shimmying behind the lens to shoot his first campaign for the brand.

The ads for Balmain's Fall '17 collection feature some of the biggest models in the business including "Balmain Army" members Natasha Poly, Lara Stone, Presley Gerber, Ton Heukels, Jon Kortagarena, Marlon Teixeira, Grace Bol, Aleyna Fitzgerald, Alexina Graham, and Valery Kaufman. The group appear in a series of black and white pictures around Paris and it's all just magical.

Many of the female models are paired with a nude male counterpart in each of the images. The significance of this is up for interpretation, but is sure is nice to see the shoe on the other foot for once. Nonetheless rest assured, these are all relatively SFW.

Have a peruse through the campaign below and see all your faves in their Balmain finest.

Images courtesy of Balmain.