Olivia Jade Might Lose Beauty Trademark Over Bad Grammar

Ever since the bombshell college admissions scandal broke, troubles don't seem to end for Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli. Jade is now apparently on the verge of losing her beauty trademark over poor grammar.



According to documents obtained by The Blast, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office is mostly miffed that Olivia Jade's applications for "makeup kits" with "moisturizer" and "concealer" are too broad, but an integral part of their complaint concerned her incorrect usage of punctuation.

"Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity," the office noted, emphasizing that "commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used."



Now Olivia Jade has been offered a final ditch attempt at resubmitting the corrected application within the timeline or risk her application being "thrown out."

Attorney, Perry Viscounty, who's dealing with her trademark application, is also her parents' defense attorney for their case.



While the 19-year-old continues to remain enrolled at USC, the university her wealthy family paid to get her into, her partnership with Sephora has already been terminated. "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," the brand told Refinery29.

As her parents prepare to appear in court on April 3rd after being released on a bail of $1 million, Jade is reportedly not planning on going back to school.

"Olivia Jade has decided to not return to USC and wants to take a full break from going back to school," a source told E! last week. "She is very distraught and is in crisis mode."