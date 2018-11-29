Shout out to Offset's mom, who spoke to the New York Times for a profile of the rapper published today, and accidentally divulged that he danced back up for Whitney Houston and TLC as a child. Thank you so much, New York Times. This kind of scoop is literally why I keep that subscription current.

Spot Migos in an oversized gray suit and matching hat at 1:40. Not a strand of neck jewelry to be seen, although Whitney is rocking some chain necklaces. He would have been around 11 years old.

According to the profile, Offset's mother Latabia confessed his secret past to the Times when he was out of the room. She clearly warned him that the information might come out, though: he actually stayed ahead of the story by posting a childhood photo of himself with Houston on Instagram last week.