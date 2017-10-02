We're a cool two weeks out from the wedding of the century — the union between Gucci Mane and Keyshia's Ka'oir — which means Guwop needs a bachelor party and for new "Met Gala" video, longtime protege Offset seemed only too happy to kill two birds with one stone.

"Met Gala" sees much, much lingerie on many, many women, but the happily wife'd up Gucci and Offset are for the most part unfazed. The track comes from Gucci's Drop Top Wop project with Metro Boomin which dropped earlier this year, and Offset delivers quite the feature.

Watch below, and hold out for Gucci and Keyshia's $1 million dollar wedding set to air on BET 10/17.



