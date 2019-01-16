As Paris Fashion Week: Men's rolls on, Off-White steps up to the plate, with a fall 2019 collection combining the best of sporty spice and boardroom boss. The runway show, called "Public Television," (a motif present throughout the clothes), was notably unveiled this morning at the Beyoncé-endorsed Louvre.

Cardi B's estranged husband Offset, who's also a rapper, has been in Paris this week attending shows, so it was a surprise to catch his appearance on Off-White's runway. He wore an excellent floor-length lilac puffer trench with oversized trousers while dripping in an abundance of frosty necklaces.

"Public Television" saw a lineup of the usual sportswear staples, including Virgil Abloh's embrace of surprising colorways, variations on his airplane seatbelt, chunky trainers, and voluminous everything. But it deftly mixed surprise styling elements, from double-breasted blazers and coats with clashing textures, to cowboy boots and boots with fringe, to idiosyncratic graphics resembling graffiti art, and yes, football helmets.

Imagine showing up to your next business meeting (or to a football game) in one of these looks, helmet and all, fashionably late enough so everyone notices (and never forgets) your entrance. Honestly, a mood. If I had any of these looks, trust that I would be late everywhere on purpose. Wouldn't you?

Check out some highlights from Off-White's fall 2019 menswear show, below.

Photos via Getty



