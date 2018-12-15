December 14, 1991 was the day Migos rapper Offset was born into his world, and on his 27th birthday on Friday, he decided to let the whole world know his only birthday wish was to reunite with his wife Cardi B. After a seriously messy week of online back-and-forth between him and the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker, Offset took to Instagram to vocalize just how sorry he was for his alleged cheating.

He captioned his video post, "F O R G I V E M E @iamcardib A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y." He began by saying, "I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back, Cardi. We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy."

In the video, he admitted, "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been taking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband." Offset then claimed that he's "trying to be a better person" because he loves Cardi and Kulture and wants to spend Christmas—and the rest of his life—with them.

He then confessed, for the whole world to hear, that he was unfaithful. He said, "I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn't fuck that girl, but I was entertaining it, you know what I'm saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back."