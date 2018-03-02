While every designer hops to create the must-see show of the season, Virgil Abloh, it seems, took it to the next level.

As reported by Fashionista, the Off-White founder's man-of-people approach has built him a hype that might growing faster than even he can keep up with. To catch his latest collection "West Village," hundreds of non-invitees stormed the barricade, many of whom had attended Abloh's pop-up earlier that day, as police desperately tried to control the crowd.

Ironically the show itself was an ode to elitism, spotlighting the type of woman who "[SoulCycles] on weekdays and rides horses in Westchester [on weekends]" with a combination of sporty-equestrian chic — not necessarily the all-inclusive message Abloh has pushed previously. Blazer playsuits were among the most exciting pieces in the show, as was a lycra turtleneck poncho-gown atop a bronze bodysuit, with no "instructions" or "labels" in site.

In an interview with PAPER, Abloh discussed his obligation to empower the younger generation, claiming that their devotion is "part of [his] ego."



He continued, saying, "It's an exchange. If you are going to ask for people's attention, you have to give something in return, and I want people's attention in a way. I would say that that's the only failure, to put something out and no one notices if that's what the ambition is. I like the fact that [by] doing work you can be inspiring for other people to do work and create new things."



We don't think Abloh needs to worry about going unnoticed anytime soon. See the best backstage photos of Off-White Fall '18, below.



Photography: Sonny Vandevelde

