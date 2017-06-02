Yesterday Off-White's Virgil Abloh announced on Twitter that he'd be collaborating with artist Jenny Holzer on an upcoming collection called "Temperature" for men's SS18 show this June.

Holzer is known for her word-based work, using public spaces to explore the impact of the written word. She's also dipped her toes in the fashion world before, most famously collaborating with Helmut Lang.

ss18 men's Off-White™ c/o Jenny Holzer collection and runway show titled "Temperature®" pic.twitter.com/AtgELzLASi

— virgil abloh (@virgilabloh) June 1, 2017

[h/t Dazed]

Image via Jenny Holzer