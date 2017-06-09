Want to know what's hot? Victoria's Secret Angels. You know what else is hot? Justin Bieber. Put those things together and know what you get? A very click-able music video, which is just how David Guetta likes it.

If you've ever entered a Victoria's Secret show k-hole or particularly enjoy the smash hit "Where Are Ü Now", Justin Bieber and David Guetta's new song "2 U" is pretty much designed 4 U. Watch very beautiful Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio and more shimmy around in bras and the like, while lip syncing the fresh banger – likely the ideal for any male artist.

So here it is, "2 U", make sure to add it to your Spotify ~Party Rock~ playlist ASAP. Happy Friday!