Of Course Justin Bieber Recruited Victoria's Secret Angels to Debut His New Single
Want to know what's hot? Victoria's Secret Angels. You know what else is hot? Justin Bieber. Put those things together and know what you get? A very click-able music video, which is just how David Guetta likes it.
If you've ever entered a Victoria's Secret show k-hole or particularly enjoy the smash hit "Where Are Ü Now", Justin Bieber and David Guetta's new song "2 U" is pretty much designed 4 U. Watch very beautiful Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio and more shimmy around in bras and the like, while lip syncing the fresh banger – likely the ideal for any male artist.
So here it is, "2 U", make sure to add it to your Spotify ~Party Rock~ playlist ASAP. Happy Friday!
