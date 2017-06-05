Living proof that timing and co-ordination means very little if you truly believe yourself to be the star of the show, Blue Ivy monopolized all of the attention at her recent ballet recital by putting in at least three times as much effort as every other ballerina. Luckily for us, some parent saw an opportunity to record all of Blue's performance to sell to TMZ. Parents, so embarrassing!

With one of the greatest entertainers to ever live as her life-giver, Blue really went all out to demonstrate what she's made of – standing in front of all the other dancers and letting her extra self shine. It's all very cute and yet, the pressure on that kid to exhibit any kind of talent for the arts must be enormous. She should really diversify altogether. Maybe try law, Blue.



