Over the weekend, Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer bought out an entire LA theater so that low-income families could see the movie that's currently dominating the box office.



Taking to her Instagram, Spencer wrote that, "My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings," so in honor of her mom and other single parents, she invited families to the Rave movie theater in Baldwin Hills for a free Friday night screening over MLK Weekend.

"If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come," Spencer said. "It's first come first served."

Read her entire post below, and help contribute to several other GoFundMe campaigns raising money to ensure that young girls can go see the critically-acclaimed film as well.