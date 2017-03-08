Republicans have finally revealed their healthcare plan to replace Obamacare and naturally it's very divisive. While it does include various popular Obama policies like the ban on denying coverage for pre-existing conditions, it also removed federal subsidies for insurance – replacing with tax credits – and Twitter was not happy.



Enter the meme queens. Twitter's best and brightest set about comparing Obamacare to the GOP replacement and they did not hold back.

Obamacare vs. the GOP replacement bill pic.twitter.com/4Fma6NS5qK

— Becky Hammer (@beckyhammer) March 7, 2017

Obamacare VS GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/gdiKPm7vP8

— Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. GOP replacement plan pic.twitter.com/mEBKPcow6o

— Christofurrr (@kuusela34) March 7, 2017

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/lvnuLFC8YQ

— Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) March 7, 2017

obamacare vs. the GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/f1dEFLzcCc

— Blind Chow (@BlindChow) March 7, 2017

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/GXOQrPIMwM

— Hutch Harris (@thethermals) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. House GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/vaIJcZuV9u

— Grover (@XGroverX) March 7, 2017

obamacare vs gop replacement pic.twitter.com/74C01phBqh

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 7, 2017

But really:



obama care vs gop replacement pic.twitter.com/fBth5Vmvw8

— steph stone (@stephsstone) March 7, 2017

Ha. Ha. Ha.



