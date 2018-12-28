We have always known that Barack Obama was going to leave a lasting legacy as the "cool" President. Not only was Obama meme savvy and quick with a dad joke, he also quickly became known for having his finger on the pulse of pop culture. Whether it was having his official portrait painted by Kehinde Wiley or championing Kendrick Lamar, it was clear that the President had taste.

Now fully enjoying his retirement, Obama has had a lot more time on his hands to catch up on reading, see a couple of movies, and even update a couple Spotify playlists. In what has now become an annual tradition for Obama, the former Commander-in-Chief took to Facebook today to share his year-end list of favorites which features a broad variety of music by the likes of Cardi B, Kurt Vile, H.E.R., and Normani to books you really should add to your reading list by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Zadie Smith, and Lauren Groff (but of course he saved the top spot for Michelle).

Obama may also have a possible future in Oscar Nominee predictions as his list for movies features Annihilation, Black Panther, Eighth Grade, and BlacKkKlansman which should all be strong contenders. And while many of us are thoroughly done with lists as the year now draws to a close, Obama's is definitely one you want to give a chance.

Favorite Books of 2018: Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!) An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne

Educated by Tara Westover

Factfulness by Hans Rosling

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner

A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong'o

A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti

The Return by Hisham Matar

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen

The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes

Other Favorite Books of 2018: American Prison by Shane Bauer

Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault

Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday

Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Florida by Lauren Groff

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight

Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

There There by Tommy Orange

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

​Favorite movies of 2018:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won't You Be My Neighbor

​And finally, favorite songs of 2018:

Apes••t by The Carters

Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges

Could've Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

Ekombe by Jupiter & Okwess

Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile

Girl Goin' Nowhere by Ashley McBryde

Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

I Like It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

Kevin's Heart by J. Cole

King For A Day by Anderson East

Love Lies by Khalid & Normani

Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Mary Don't You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince

My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett

Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara

One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile

Turnin' Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid

Wait by the River by Lord Huron

Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson

Photo via Getty