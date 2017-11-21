We are so damn close to the holidays one can taste the turkey and yet, it still feels so far. Thankfully alien/goddess Sevdaliza is here to help us make it through with a little mystery and a lot of skin — we are undeserving.

The accompanying video for "Hear My Pain Heal" (an unreleased track from her debut album ISON) is everything one could want and more. In the trippy visual angel Sev seems to kill her husband in the pair's mansion, murdering us all in the process. Still shaking. Watch below.