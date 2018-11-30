Marc Jacobs Spring 1993 'grunge' collection for Perry Ellis is legendary. It outraged critics and resulted in him getting fired. Nonetheless, as time passed, critics and fans have rethought their views on the collection and it's now considered a seminal moment in fashion-meets-music-meets-pop-culture. Jacobs has reissued some of his favorite pieces from Spring '93 as the Redux Grunge Collection and the timing couldn't be better since America's love affair with the '90s shows no signs of stopping.

Murphy Brown and Will & Grace are back on the air, the Alanis Morissette musical is heading for Broadway, Las Vegas is ruled by Gwen Stefani and the Backstreet Boys and the hottest tour of 2019 is shaping up to be the Spice Girls (minus Posh).

The '90s were also, of course, a fabulous time in American fashion with the runways of NYC ruled by Marc, Anna Sui, Isaac Mizrahi and Todd Oldham. Isaac loved jewel tones and sparkle, often paying homage to fashion king Norman Norrell. Anna, like Marc, was influenced by rock stars and vintage flea market fabulousness. Todd, from Texas, was a DIY crafty cutie who loved bright colors and paint-by-number style. The Spring 2019 runways were full of classic '90s NYC moments. Ruffled floral granny dresses. Clashing plaids tied at the waist. Hoodies with cartoon characters. It's like the models walked right out of a time machine and onto the runway.

Isaac Mizrahi Fall 1994