In celebration of little North's birthday, Kim Kardashian announced on Snapchat that she would be getting possibly the cutest sentient cotton ball in the world as a gift.

In the snap, Kim asks fans to help her name North's little puppy. And honestly, it bears repeating, this dog is utterly adorable.





It's also possible Kourtney's daughter Penelope will be getting a matching pomeranian puppy named Honey if Kourt's snaps are anything to go off of.





It's a good day to be a Kardashian baby.

Header photo via Tracy Bailey Jr/BFA.com