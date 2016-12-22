A week after announcing their upcoming Ep (out tomorrow), Nine Inch Nails (led by frontman Trent Reznor and now his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross) has dropped a blistering, shoegazey new track "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)."

Roaring guitars, accompanied by crashing percussion, set the backdrop for Reznor's trademark, stinging vocals.

While gorgeous, its undeniable darkness feels timely, and cathartic.

Listen below.

Header photo by John Crawford