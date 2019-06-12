In the midst of the start of the Women's World Cup in France, and defending champs Team USA's 13-0 win over Thailand yesterday, keep an eye out for something new on the soccer field. Fourteen teams, including USA, China, France, South Africa, Australia, England, Brazil and more, will be kitted out in some of the most technologically innovative and female-focused jerseys ever seen in international soccer.

These 14 teams are debuting Nike's new Federation kits, which were designed to better fit the female form and reflected intense research and development including design meetings with female players, 4D measurements of athletes' bodies, heat mapping to determine the places on the jersey where ventilation zones should go, and motion capture. The result is a jersey that combines form and function, whether you're playing a pick-up game with friends or... going out.

Jersey culture has been a big thing for guys for decades but we think these new kits, which we've paired with fun, bright sportswear and streetwear, will entice women to replace their plain t-shirts or statement tops with a jersey the next time they want to go out -- and feel comfortable at the same time. Take a look at Grace and Leah sporting the Team USA kits below.

Team USA women's soccer jersey and sneakers by Nike