Pride is fast approaching, and sportswear giant Nike wants you to know they're always thinking of you. Make a statement while making a statement in their new LGBTQ-celebratory collection, which is a range of colorful sneakers each infused with the community's favorite symbols for love and freedom.

The BETRUE capsule includes the Air VaporMax Plus, Epic React Flyknit, Zoom Fly and Air Max 270 as well as a "Heritage Hip Pack" (translation: chic fanny pack) in various colors. While the brand has included multiple rainbows in the designs, it has also factored in the more conservative consumer with a sleek black sneaker. The color lavender (the genderless combination of light pink and baby blue) and pink triangles (which symbolizes strength and solidarity) also feature, both of which have been historically symbolic for the LGBTQ community.

You'll be able to get your mitts on these from June 6, and while prices are yet to be released for BETRUE, these are going to be worth the investment. See all the styles, below.

Photos Courtesy of Nike

