Last night, rapper Brooke Candy threw one of the hottest parties of New York Fashion Week with fashion brand Kaimin, attracting guests like Charli XCX, SoKo, and PAPER's own eyes for the fiesta, Niia. The rising artist, voice behind the sleek and sparse album I, took photos at the celebration for us, capturing everything from Brooke's energetic performance and the fabulous guests to Kaimin's backstage madness and her own glam sessions as she transformed into a New Orleans-inspired showgirl. All in all, it seemed like an utterly amazing night, and you don't have to be envious that the mailman lost your invitation. Click through Niia's exclusive photo diary from the party below, and listen to her new single, "Nobody."