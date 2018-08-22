Run, don't walk, to cop this newly announced Nicopanda x Sweetner collab.

Ariana Grande announced today the limited edition merch line in celebration of the her recently released album, teaming up with Nicola Formichetti's Nicopanda brand to create the micro-capsule collection. The two hoodies come in cotton-candy pink and baby blue colors featuring inverted text in an athletic font. Its tasteful-yet-playful minimalism comes at an affordable price: the new line ranges from $65-$75 and comes with a digital download of the album and pre-sale access to Grande's 2019 headlining tour. But act fast because they will only be available for the next 24 hours!

