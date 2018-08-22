Run, don't walk, to cop this newly announced Nicopanda x Ariana Grande Sweetener collab.

Grande announced today the limited edition merch line in celebration of the her recently released album, teaming up with Nicola Formichetti 's Nicopanda brand to create the micro-capsule collection. The two hoodies come in cotton-candy pink and baby blue colors featuring inverted text in an athletic font.

Its tasteful-yet-playful minimalism comes at an affordable price: the new line ranges from $65-$75 and comes with a digital download of the album and pre-sale access to Grande's 2019 headlining tour. But act fast because they will only be available for the next 24 hours!