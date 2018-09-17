ICYMI: Nicopanda presented its spring 2019 collection, a neon disco cowgirl rave during London Fashion Week.

While we wait for the shipment of our adorable Amazon T-shirts by New York artist Hilton Dresden, we will tide ourselves over with the comprehensive soundtrack mixed exclusively for the runway show. It was created by DJ and producer Nick "Nightfeelings" Weiss, and includes modern mashups of Kim Petras and Teyana Taylor with classic Basement Jaxx records, among other savvy but unexpected transitions between the old and the new.

Weiss tells PAPER that he felt particularly inspired by femme power and pleasure as well as old-school acid house and electro soundscapes. "It's all mixed in rapid-fire style as if you were at the Disco Mix Club World DJ Championship," he says. "The vocals [are about] breaking free of all restraints. In the finale, Kim Petras is singing about her 'Heart to Break' while the Basement Jaxx ask her 'where's your head at, girl?'... [It's as if] she's losing her mind in heartbreak while being deep in the rave at the same time."

Stream the mix and catch the tracklist, below.

NICOPANDA SS19 CATWALK MIX By Nick "Nightfeelings" Weiss 1. E.G. Fullalove - Didn't I Know (Diva's to the Dancefloor...Please)

2. Livin Joy - Dreamer

3. Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)

4. Quad City DJ's - C'Mon 'N Ride It (The Train)

5. DeeJay Punk-Roc - My Beatbox (Les Rhythmes Digitales 'As De Pique' Remix)

6. Beastie Boys - Sabotage

7. Lady Gaga - Judas

8. Beastie Boys - Ch-Check It Out

9. Les Rhythmes Digitales - Jacques Your Body (Make Me Sweat)

10. Madison Avenue - Don't Call Me Baby

11. The Bucketheads - The Bomb!

12. Teyana Taylor ft. Mykki Blanco - WTP

13. Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

14. Ellis D. presents Boom-Boom - Work This Pussy (Hurt Me Mix)

15. Go Bitch Go! - (Work This) Pussy (Original Bitch Mix)

16. Janet Jackson - Nasty Boys

17. Sleeze Boyz - Put Your Tongue On It

18. Ariana Grande - Break Free

19. Royal House - Can You Party (Todd Terry's B-Boy Mix)

20. D-Mob ft. Cathy Dennis - C'Mon and Get My Love (Spaghetti Western Mix)

21. Ruffneck Ft. Yavahn - Everybody Be Somebody

22. Rupaul - Supermodel

23. T.A.T.U. - Not Gonna Get Us

24. Run D.M.C. vs Jason Nevins - It's Like That

25. Rupaul - Cover Girl

26. Kevin Aviance - Din Da Da

27. Khia - My Neck My Back

28. Milk & Sugar vs Simon Harris - Bass (How Low Can You Go)

29. Eminem - Without Me

30. Fax Yourself - Walking On Sunshine '89

31. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

32. DJ Kool - Let Me Clear My Throat

33. 2 For Joy - Gonna Give You My Love (Decade of Dreams User-Friendly Mix)

34. Spice Girls - Spice Up Your Life

35. Spice Girls - Wannabe

36. Charli XCX - Vroom Vroom

37. PTAF - Boss Ass Bitch (Nicki Minaj Remix)

38. LFO - Freak (AGT Rave Cru Remix)

39. Lady Gaga - Just Dance

40. Kotton the Cutie - I Just Wanna...

41. Kim Petras - Heart To Break VS. Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At