Good runway playlists are few and far between. While, of course, there is always a place for the obscure/alien-esque when you're trying to communicate a very, very serious and 'artistique' show...who doesn't love a little Fergie? Nicopanda, apparently, knows this all too well.

For the brand's ongoing, gender-fluid collaboration with MAC, creative director Nicola Formichetti and co took over Macys showcase the new collection — dubbed "The Nicopanda Ball" — soundtracked by the likes of Madonna, Rihanna and, of course, mama Cardi B. It was both runway and dance party, with some truly iconic looks at center stage.



And if you're looking for the playlist for your next pregame, look no further than the carefully-curated collection of "Nicopanda Ball" bangers, below — a truly correct party vibe. We are grateful.

Images courtesy of Nicopanda x MAC.

