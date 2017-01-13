Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman offered up some advice to our weary, divided nation: support President-elect Trump.

Well, kind of. While promoting her Golden Globe-nominated movie Lion, Kidman--who has dual citizenship in the US and Australia--told BBC2 that regardless of dissenting opinion, we need to buck up about Donny Boy.

I'm always reticent to start commenting politically; I've never done it in terms of America or Australia. I'm issue-based. So I just say, he's now elected, and we as a country need to support whosever the president because that's what the country's based on.



Kidman added that she is "very committed" to women's issues.

Watch below.