Is there a better investment of your spare $17.50 than in a premier nude lipstick from M.A.C cosmetics in collaboration with the queen, Nicki Minaj? No, open your wallets.

Our angel announced her second collaboration with the makeup giant today, though she's mixing it up from her Pinkprint phase and going nude.

Ready? Here she is.

Magical. Here's a closer look at her nudes.

Iconique.

Pick up your own on September 21 in store or on maccosmetics.com. Also, stay tuned for Nicki's "special project" with the beauty brand coming next year.

[h/t Cosmopolitan]

Image via Instagram







