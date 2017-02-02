While out of town at an alleged Young Money "peace summit" with Drake and Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj's LA mansion was robbed and trashed with $200,000 worth of property stolen.

Here's where it gets heavy. Even though thieves made off with a significant chunk of Nicki's belongings, TMZ's sources are alleging the break in was "personal". Picture frames were destroyed, furniture was vandalized and Nicki's clothes were cut up, which is obviously not your traditional clean job.

Nicki Minaj took to social media this week to share photos of an obvious reconciliation with Drake and Lil Wayne. Nicki didn't appear in public with the two during her relationship with Meek Mill, despite their multiple music collaborations, presumably because of the ongoing beef between the two rappers.

Alas, could this "personal" break in have anything to do with getting personal again with Drizzy? Is anything good and pure in the world anymore?

Cc Meek wish you were here.

[h/t TMZ]





Image via Instagram.