Nicki Minaj stormed the VMAs stage with a stunning medley of Queen standouts "Majesty" and "Barbie Dreams," and "Fefe," her hit with 6ix9ine, flanked by dancers and gold-coated unicorns. From the glory of her winged throne, no less.

And of course, she was regal in a bejeweled leotard and rouched satin pink cape. The crowd was more hype than they've been all show long, and it was the significant first performance of the night from a female artist, thank goddess for all that is sacred.

She also won the award for Best Hip Hop artist, because, of course she did.

Photo via Getty

