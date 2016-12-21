Good news for those of you planning to spend New Years Eve eating soup in your panic room –– Nicki Minaj has just announced that a documentary about her 2014 Pinkprint Tour will premiere 12/31 on BET at 10:30 EST. The announcement was accompanied by a suitably epic clip featuring a short interview with Nicki and a live performance of "Feeling Myself," which may just be great enough to convince you to choose the warm glow of your television set over $12 dollar well drinks this year. My body is ready.





Pinkprint era Nicki Minaj is dead – long live Pinkprint era Nicki Minaj.