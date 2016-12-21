Nicki Minaj Teases New 'Pinkprint' Tour Movie With Appropriately Epic Clip
Good news for those of you planning to spend New Years Eve eating soup in your panic room –– Nicki Minaj has just announced that a documentary about her 2014 Pinkprint Tour will premiere 12/31 on BET at 10:30 EST. The announcement was accompanied by a suitably epic clip featuring a short interview with Nicki and a live performance of "Feeling Myself," which may just be great enough to convince you to choose the warm glow of your television set over $12 dollar well drinks this year. My body is ready.
Pinkprint era Nicki Minaj is dead – long live Pinkprint era Nicki Minaj.
