Nicki Minaj Teases a Weekend Surprise on Twitter
Fresh off her triple song release, Queen Nicki Minaj isn't done yet. The Billboard record holder posted on Twitter today that she "Just created smthn super dope for Tidal" which will be released sometime this weekend.
This week Nicki released three surprise songs, "Regrets In Your Tears," "Changed It," and "No Frauds," in response to Remy Ma's diss track "shEther." All three songs have been seen on the iTunes top 10 list.
BRB re-signing up for Tidal.
