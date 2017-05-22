Last night Drake took home record 13 BBMAs and we're all very proud of him. Like anyone who gets that much air time in front of all of their friends and competitors, Drake decided to use his platform to thank everyone in the room, quash long-held beef and, of course, holla at a honey – and collaborator and once-rumored flame Nicki Minaj was not having a bar.

One more time.

Drake then went on to thank Nicki for coming back into his life, presumably after the whole Meek Mill saga, while Nicki mouthed "I love you."



"I want to say Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you and could never, ever see it any other way," Drake said.

Still:

Salute, indeed.