Nicki Minaj Kicked Off NYFW By Dancing to Her Own Song

Last night, Nicki Minaj attended the E! Entertainment/Elle Magazine/IMG Models NYFW party "Super Models and Super Trends," where she pulled the ultimate power move: dancing to her own track. Minaj arrived at the party while bopping to "Chun-Li," her hit single from Queen. The lady knows how to make an entrance.

Minaj, clad in a neon yellow Off-White blazer, was also sporting new bright pink and sherbert hair, styled in flowing waves. We love it. Perhaps it's a callback to the Pinkprint days?

Photo via Getty