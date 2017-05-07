Muva has arrived. Yesterday Nicki Minaj launched a contest to fly out one lucky fan from anywhere in the world to join her for a meet and greet. One fan casually asked whether Nicki would be willing to pay their college tuition instead of paying the airfare for the winner.









Nicki said she would if the fan could prove they had impeccable grades. "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she wrote on Twitter. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"





Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017





Soon other fans were requesting Nicki pay off their student loans and Nicki responded that she would pay a few.









I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact https://t.co/vG0nlJwkNZ

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017





Nicki ended the spree saying she had to check if she had "any money left" and that she'd do this again in a few months.





Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Truly a queen through and through.

Header photo via Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com