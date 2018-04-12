Fashion
Barbie Tingz: Nicki Minaj Drops Two New Songs and a Music Video Teaser

Claire Valentine
1h

Hip-hop queen Nicki Minaj has been relatively quiet since her bombshell PAPER cover shoot and story broke the Internet, but today she blessed the Barbs with two new songs, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li." Both are bangers, and a music video teaser for "Barbie Tingz" was also released.

Nicki discussed the songs in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 earlier today. She also took time to shout out fellow female rappers Maliibu Miitch and Cardi B, adding that Cardi has "actually done exactly what she should've done."

Listen to the new tracks off Nicki's highly anticipated fourth studio album, below:


And see the teaser video, below:

Photo by Ellen von Unwerth

