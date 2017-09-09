Though shows rarely start on time during fashion week, frequent front row attendee Nicki Minaj set a new precedent for being "fashionably late," arriving over 40 minutes late to the Spring 2018 Monse show which took place at a Manhattan indoor basketball court.

Though she made the likes of Paris Hilton, Kate Bosworth, Sofia Richie and all the top editors wait, in typical Nicki style she somehow managed to make it still seem pretty fabulous. After being led by the hand across the basketball court, Minaj slipped into her seat between Jaime King and Stefano Tonchi with a casual hair flip.

Swish swish, bish.





