Nicki Minaj has been teasing a remix of Puerto Rican singer Farruko's Spanish trap hit "Krippy Kush," and now it's finally here with 21 Savage also jumping the beat. The song also features Bad Bunny and Rvssian.

#KrippyKush REMIX OUT NOW!!!! 🇵🇷🇵🇷Now I got'em rockin INCHES now. But I leave these btchs hangin like lynches now. Word play got'em steppin up dey penzes now. Still stick me for my FLOW like syringes now! 🇵🇷 @farrukoofficial 💪🏽

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:17am PST

\Listen to Minaj rhyme in Spanglish over the dark, hypnotic beat:



