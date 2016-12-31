In a last bid to save 2016, Queen Nicki Minaj has just discovered who Billy Eichner is and is shouting it from the rooftops.

Today she posted a clip from Eichner's last episode of Billy on the Street in which he harangues a New Yorker in his usual indignant/self-righteous/shrill way about La La Land. Besides praising Eichner for being "#petty" and having iconic responses, she relays a crucial PSA: "this is a dangerous game to play in the streets of NY. New Yorkers ain't rlly wired right, we throwed off. I'm so happy he made it home alive cuz i really wanna meet his petty ass"





She took to Twitter to continue gushing.





But bih how u call someone sweetie while telling them not to call u babe? 🤔😭 I hate him so much😩

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 31, 2016





Eichner is also similarly enchanted.

Well @NICKIMINAJ calling me her new hero is a perfect way to end the year. I'm DYING!!! pic.twitter.com/KSbA4uPn5M

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 31, 2016

Seeing Nicki on Billy on the Street might be the saving coup of 2017. Here's hoping.

Header photo via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com