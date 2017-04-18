Nicki Minaj, recently popularizer of the hair cloak (as seen on Kim Kardashian), is pioneering other impractical trends for a "secret project" with celebrity fashion photographer Mert Alaş: the rope bra.

Even though, if I'm real, I genuinely can't imagine anything worse, this whole situation is a lifestyle and I'm into it.

Screaming.

Then there was this tamer scenario, which the Queen posted a few days prior.

As to what this all means, we just don't know, but you certainly did make us look, Nicki. Love and light to the rope bra, goodnight.

Image via Instagram.

