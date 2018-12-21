Nicki Minaj is taking Queen to Europe, and she's bringing Chicago rapper JUICE WRLD along for the ride. She announced a 22-city tour schedule today, and will be on the road for February and March 2019 as part of her NICKI WRLD tour.

"I'm so excited to bring the full Nicki Minaj experience to my fans in Europe," Minaj says in a press release. "I have been carefully crafting the most exhilarating, unique, memorable piece of art to share with my incredible fans. I'm in love with JUICE WRLD's music and feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books."

Sadly, North American fans are still left without rescheduled dates, after Minaj cancelled the local leg of her NICKI WRLD tour (co-headlined by Future) in August. Back then, she said new North American shows would be scheduled for May 2019. So there's still hope!

Barbie® on Instagram: “E U R O P E!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @juicewrld999 and I will see you real soon! #NickiWRLDTour 💖😍💖” Barbie® on Instagram: “E U R O P E!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @juicewrld999 and I will see you real soon! #NickiWRLDTour 💖😍💖”

Nicki's European party kicks off in Munich on February 21. You can buy tickets here.