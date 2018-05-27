Nicki Minaj Comes to Drake's Defense in Pusha T Feud

It's only been a day since Drake's released "Duppy Freestyle" and sent an invoice for $100,000 to Pusha T and Kanye, but the hip-hop world is abuzz. The latest to comment on the beef between the artists is Nicki Minaj, who came to Aubrey's defense.
Nicki's worked with Drake on projects since "Moment 4 Life" in 2010, and has remained close—although with a lot of falling out phases and some beef in between—with the rapper since. So it isn't a surprise that this rap queen has got Drizzy's back on this one.
In the past, Nicki's ex Meek Mill had also taken shots at Drake about using a ghostwriter.
Image via Getty