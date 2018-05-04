Deeply inhale, hold for six counts, and exhale for six counts (or grab your nearest paper bag), because Nicki Minaj has just dropped double a double visual special for her recent singles "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz," which means we're all going to have a little trouble calming down for the rest of the day.

Predictably, Minaj transforms herself for both videos, donning double buns and getting a little dramatic (enjoy a full monologue in "Chun Li," and dancers with Nicki Minaj masks in "Barbie Tingz"), consistently giving us the most. In other words, the Steven Klein and Ash Travers-directed visuals are but a dream.

Relish and revel in all of Nicki Minaj's looks, below.





Photo via YouTube