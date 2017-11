You've seen Nicki-Minaj-to-the-third-power break the Internet on our cover. You've seen her flaunt roses, crack whips and hit the showers in the feature photo shoot. You've seen her and her alter-egos get it on in a racy almost-sex-tape. Now watch the video below for a sneak peek behind the scenes of the provocative photo shoot. So, wanna Minaj?

Video by @grizzleemusic

VFX Artist: @jinooyamakes