After dropping two stellar singles simultaneously, the roll-out process for Nicki Minaj's latest album has slowed some. Since, we've seen some big — and small — collaborations from the Queens rapper, but fans are more interested in the project's release (which originally slated for June 15). Now, apparently, there's a new setback, and we only have Tracy Chapman to blame.

In a since-deleted tweet, Minaj polled her fans on Twitter as to when she should release Queen — citing the reason for the delay. Apparently, she collaborated on a record with one of the "greatest rappers of all time," only to discover the track sampled folk-pop icon Tracy Chapman.



"So there's a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time," she wrote. "Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman - do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? do we push #Queen back 1week? Ugh! I'm torn, y'all help."

Then, Minaj followed up in yet another deleted tweet. "Tracy Chapman, can you please hit me?" She asked the Twitterverse, before coming back to her fans with yet another poll, dictating that they "vote."

Fans are currently divided 50/50 as to whether they want to hear this mysterious record and wait even longer for the album, or be delivered that new Nicki as soon as possible. There are still 10 hours left to vote if you want to add your two cents. Hopefully Minaj can work this out with Chapman, then hop in a very "Fast Car" and speed her way towards a release date.

Photography: Ellen von Unwerth for PAPER