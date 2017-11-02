October saw the wrap of the 55th annual New York Film Festival. Each year, the event brings actors and directors and producers into the city to celebrate cinema--and to show some of the year's best new films. Photographer Henny Garfunkel was on hand for PAPER to capture all the stars, from the newest crop of Bright Young Things like Brooklynn Prince and Timothée Chalamet, to established stars of the screen like Isabelle Huppert and Willem Dafoe, to icons outside their natural habitat, like one Dr. Jane Goodall. Scroll through the slideshow below to see the amazing lineup.

