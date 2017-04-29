The Twin Peaks revival series will be premiering in late May, and Showtime is whetting our appetites with a brand new trailer. While characters are absent from this teaser, all the creepy and familiar locales of the show make an appearance.

In order: the Black Lodge, the town's Sheriff's Department, the Roadhouse, the Double R Cafe, the Fat Trout Trailer Park, and the Palmer family's house. Also the eerie ass woods show up, because of course.

Watch the 30 second clip below.



