Two and a half years later, we are still hearing new details about Kesha's ongoing lawsuit with Dr. Luke. After first alleging that the Kemosabe producer had subjected her to emotional and sexual abuse in October 2014, the singer has been unable to convince a judge to side with her. Most recently, Dr. Luke has been trying to sue Kesha for defamation over texts that the singer sent to Lady Gaga about the sexual abuse.

The singer has repeatedly stated that all she wants to do is to get back to making music away from the confines of her rapist, but apparently that request is simply too big. Instead, she has been forced to continue working under the Kemosabe label in order to fulfill the terms of her contract with Sony.

That could all be changing soon though. According to a report in Page Six, some new emails from 2012 have surfaced—and they definitely seem to corroborate her accusations against Dr. Luke.

The emails, between Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager, Monica Cornia, highlight just how ruthless the producer was when discussing Kesha's weight. After apparently being accused of calling the singer out, Dr. Luke emailed Cornia at 2:11 AM on June 28, 2012, responding, "Nobody was calling anybody out. We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast."

I don't know about you, but I don't consider turkey to be an unhealthy food option. And as far as the Coke? It was diet!

The other email shows Kesha trying to exercise her independence as a songwriter with Dr. Luke. In one song, Dr. Luke wanted Kesha to sing, "You see us in the club sip sippin bub," but Kesha, who does not go to clubs, wanted to sing, "You see us in the streets we da we da freaks" instead. According to Cornia, Dr. Luke responded to Kesha's requests by saying, "I don't give a shit what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it."

According to the report, both parties are scheduled to have a telephone conference with the judge sometime next week. We can only hope that this new evidence will finally help Kesha get the justice she so rightly deserves.

[h/t Page Six]

Splash photo via Aleks Kocev/BFA.com.

