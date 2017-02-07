Just last November it was announced that Nasty Gal, the clothing brand that brought us Sophia Amoruso and #GirlBoss, filed for bankruptcy. But now, like fellow staple of the early '00s youth closets American Apparel, Nasty Gal has been saved by a foreign company.

While AA was absorbed by Canadian company, Gildan, Nasty Gal will go to British online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo, who are expected to have their bid for the #Girlboss brand approved tomorrow. Fans can rest assured, under Boohoo's ownership, the Nasty Gal brand is expected to remain intact and will be sold under the Boohoo umbrella. Long live gold lamé bodysuits with awks cut-outs!

