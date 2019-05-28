Without a doubt, Nasty Cherry will always be cooler than we could ever hope to be. The indie pop four piece — consisting of members Gabbriette, Deborah Knox-Hewson, Kitten's Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary, and masterminded by pop auteur, Charli XCX — made a champagne-flavored splash earlier this year, emerging onto the scene as an effortlessly chic supergroup that had us instantly enamored.

Coming off hot from the release of their debut single, the triumphantly anthemic "Win," Nasty Cherry is shifting to a lower gear with their shoegaze-y follow-up "What Do You Like In Me." Wistful yet detached with a guarded vulnerability to it, "What Do You Like In Me" exists at a musical crossroads between the bitter heartbreak of Lana Del Rey and sun-soaked psychedelic bliss of Tame Impala. Its the kind of song that makes you want to drive down the West Coast with the roof of your convertible down, letting the wind whisk away a single tear as you let the memory of an ex-lover wash away into the setting sun. We love drama!

The accompanying visual for the single is equally as entrancing albeit for an entirely different set of reasons. Co-directed by Gabriette and Indiana Piorek, the music video for "What Do You Like In Me," explores the band's more whimsical side. A little bit Elvira with a dash of The Craft and some strong vampiric undertones, the B-movie-esque clip lets Nasty Cherry shine like the stars they are, playing up their enigmatic aloofness and naturally seductive charm. For a song that asks, "What Do You Like In Me?" you would be hard pressed to find anything not to like.

"The song is personal to all of us," says Gabriette. "Indiana and I wanted to create a world that felt familiar and timeless and let the song speak for itself. We used all of our own clothes and 'props' from our homes and friends to help out. It was a wonderful collaboration that I'm so happy was born."

Watch the PAPER premiere of Nasty Cherry's official music video for "What Do You Like In Me," and catch them in New York at Baby's All Right on June 18th.