The Nars Orgasm Blush has held on to its near iconic status for more than two decades, a feat of no small significance in a market inundated with numerous makeup brands and products. Conceived by founder Francois Nars in 1999, the peachy color has become a beauty staple of sorts for makeup lovers across the world.



To celebrate the success and mark its 20th anniversary, the brand has now launched an entire makeup line inspired by the cult product. The Orgasm Collection that goes on sale today includes a variety of products such as an Oil Lip Tint, an Orgasm Liquid Highlighter, and an Endless Orgasm Palette featuring six different shades for your eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The palette also features shades with particularly cheeky names like Deep Orgasm, Orgasm Fever, and Super Orgasm. All products come in the familiar pink hues of the universally adored blush.



"I never imaged Orgasm would become as big as it has. It's a unique shade because it flatters all skin tones, and because of that, it's withstood the test of time," Nars told Allure. " I make sure we reinvent Orgasm with new products and innovation every year. I can only hope that in 20 years it will be as big of an icon as it is today."

The Orgasm Collection goes on sale today, and will be available to shop across Sephora stores and Nars.com