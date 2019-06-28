It's the eve of NYC's Pride weekend, and Naomi Campbell is here to help us celebrate. Scream! The fashion icon has shared a Pride-themed video on her Being Naomi YouTube channel, wishing the LGBTQ community all her love and including exclusive footage from Andre Leon Talley's L'Hommage ball back in May.

Think of L'Hommage as the insider's Met Gala: a fashion-forward event honoring ballroom stars organized by the Fabulous Independent Educated Radicals for Community Empowerment (yes, that spells FIERCE!). Campbell spoke at the ball, co-hosted by Andre Leon Talley and Sandra Bernhard, and designed as a safe space for queer people of color.

The night paid tribute to the achievements of vogue-ing legends Raquell Lord Balenciaga, Gisele Xtravaganza, Jose Xtravaganza, Javier Ninja, and Nigel Mugler. Spot the likes of Marc Jacobs, Wendy Williams, Miss Lawrence, and Bevy Smith mingling in the crowd.



"The LGBTQ community has been extremely important in my life," says Campbell in the clip. "I look at it this way: I wouldn't be where I am today without your support. I'm truly and eternally grateful."

PAPER premieres Naomi Campbell's Pride video, below.